Living in the metropolitan area of San Juan, Carolina, and Carolina is more expensive than living —on average— than other metro areas in the U.S. mainland, according to the Cost of Living Index (CLI), which has been published by the Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER) since 1968.
However, when compared to the first quarter of the past five years, the metropolitan area of Puerto Rico has experienced a downward trend —according to the data released by the Puerto Rico Statistics Institute (SI)— and it currently ranks 90th place compared to 285 jurisdictions consulted, with a CLI of 99.8.
According to the data registered for the first quarter of 2021, the index places the metropolitan area of Puerto Rico in position number 90, increasing 43 positions —the higher the number, the cheaper the destination—, compared to the same period five years ago, where he held the position number 47.
For the first quarter of 2016, the index stood at 111.6. During the subsequent years, the index continued with a downward trend, standing at 108 in 2017, 103.6 in 2018, and 100.2 in 2019. In 2020, it registered a slight increase compared to the previous year, standing at 100.7, a year that, for statistical purposes, is atypical given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the statistics provided by the SI, public services, as well as supermarket items, are the main reason for the rising cost of living in the metropolitan area of Puerto Rico. Public services have remained almost permanently in a fourth position out of almost 300 jurisdictions evaluated. In the case of supermarket items, historically it has typically oscillated between the 13th and 15th rankings.
The greatest advantage of Puerto Rico is represented by the cost of health care, which is usually always in the last position, which makes it cheaper than in most cities in the U.S. mainland.
According to the most recent statistics from the first quarter of 2021, in the category of public services, the island’s metropolitan area ranks fourth among the most expensive cities, with an index of 165.4, equivalent to 65.4 percent above the average of the United States. Meanwhile, it ranks number 13 on supermarket items, making it more expensive than the U.S. average.
This index, which compares the metropolitan area of Puerto Rico with other jurisdictions, contrasts with the reality experienced on the island. The most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) —report prepared by the Puerto Rico Department of Labor and Human Resources Rico, which includes the entire island—, registered continuity in the island’s inflationary record, with a slight inflation of 1.5 percent now being observed, with an increase in the main categories of goods and services, mainly transportation and food.
Importance of the CLI
This index, the SI stated, can be used so that a person can know how much it will cost to live in different parts of the United States, including Puerto Rico. It can also be useful for companies that are evaluating moving to the island to know the cost of living that workers would have, for purposes of deciding the compensation they will need to provide to their employees. Another important aspect is the access to federal funds that the island can receive.
