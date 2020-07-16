In Puerto Rico, a technical materials warehouse was not created for coronavirus tests since because of need, the reagents were arriving and they were constantly being used to detect the virus, said the president of the Association of Clinical Laboratories, Juan Rexach.
“There is no way to have a stock of these tests. As they arrived, we used them. There was no way to prepare for this,” Rexach said.
Earlier this week, it emerged that laboratories on the island are reporting a shortage of materials to carry out the COVID-19 diagnostic tests.
In fact, citizens made public through social networks that several laboratories were reporting that they could not perform the molecular tests.
“Due to the shortage of reagents [islandwide], at the moment we will not be carrying out COVID-19 molecular tests,” according to a message shared on social networks and published by Laboratorios Borinquen.
Rexach said that the situation is something that has always worried the association, but it was intensified with the reopening of Puerto Rico’s economy.
Scarcity “is something we have always kept in mind… that these tools and these resources are limited… We made a very important advance, but our concern was always there and more, with this reopening of the economy, ”he commented.
He clarified that the resources “will continue to arrive," but with limitations. “The reagents will continue to arrive, but they will not arrive in the capacity that they were arriving. We must be more judicious with the use of these,” he emphasized.
For her part, Gov. Wanda Vázquez defended the performance of her administration before the announcement that there are few reagents to perform the COVID-19 molecular tests. At the start of the islandwide curfew in March, she had said she was willing to buy 3 million tests, if necessary, to keep the pandemic at bay.
“It is important that it be known. I do not know if they have been able to follow the COVID situation in the United States, but it is a problem of the 50 states. Puerto Rico has made the arrangements. Requests have been made and there are purchase orders, but we have to wait for the reagents to be available, ” Vázquez said.
“The evidence we have is to handle the situation we have. Recall that at the United States level, there is a shortage of reagents. We are working with the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and with FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] so that - when available - the reagents arrive,” she explained.
- Reporter Maricarmen Rivera collaborated in this story.
