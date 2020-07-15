With many laboratories in Puerto Rico lacking the reagents for the coronavirus test, Core Plus Clinical and Pathological Services reference laboratory announced the beginning of the pooling methodology on the island.
The procedure consists of maximizing the use of reagents in the same “pool” at the time of making the molecular test of COVID-19, optimizing the performance of tests in Puerto Rico.
"Currently, the laboratory is receiving seven kits, which represents a total of 1,344 tests, but by using the aggregation technique, the number of tests carried out would increase to 4,032," explained Mariano de Socarraz, president of Core Plus laboratories. "The test run capacity in three 24/7 shifts is 5,640."
However, he indicated that “the capacity of the laboratory contrasts with the availability of the available reagents; since Roche, the company that supplies them, has reduced the distribution of kits to the laboratories at a time when an increase in positive cases is observed on the island.”
Similarly, he expressed concerns that "asymptomatic people have a strong viral load that increases the spread of the virus and the percentage increase is accelerating in positivity, mainly in young people."
The Puerto Rico Public Health Trust (PRPHT), a program of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, is also participating in the initiative.
For his part, PRPHT’s Research Manager, Dr. Marcos López, who is promoting pooling in Puerto Rico, emphasized that, “if all laboratories join and complete the FDA certification for the use of this methodology, the tests carried out in the country would be maximized and it would not be necessary to limit their numbers.”
Last week, the PRPHT warned of an alarming 5% increase in positive cases of COVID-19 infection, a figure that has continued to rise and is now close to 10%.
