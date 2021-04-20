Manuel A. Laboy Rivera, executive director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), reported that the disbursements to municipalities under the categories of permanent works and participants of the Public Assistance Program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reflected year-over-year growth of 26.07 percent in the first quarter of 2021
The official said that in the first three months of 2021, roughly $21,272,500 were disbursed. Meanwhile, in that same period during 2020, the amount reached around $16,873,700.
"We are committed to expediting the processes in favor of the municipalities because the people urgently need the development of permanent works that provide safe and resilient infrastructures that allow the full socio-economic development of Puerto Rico. There is still a long way to go, but we are focused on teamwork together with the mayors for the well-being of our people," Laboy stated.
The permanent works carried out in the municipalities cover categories C, D, E and F. Under Category C, the funds are destined to the reconstruction of municipal roads and bridges. Meanwhile, Category D is for improvements in water control facilities. In the case of Category E, infrastructure needs in buildings, as well as equipment, are met.
Moreover, the municipalities also received reimbursement for the permanent works they carried out under Category G for parks, recreational facilities, among others, and Category F aimed at the recovery of basic services.
At the end of 2020, roughly $99.9 million were disbursed to municipalities under the aforementioned categories of permanent works.
Laboy asserted that his team is in the final evaluation of the new changes to make the internal requirements on disbursements more flexible, but always complying with federal stipulations.
He also insisted on the economic need of the municipalities and some state agencies to carry out permanent reconstruction works and pointed out that in the coming days COR3 will publish the guides so that they can access the Revolving Fund of $750 million.
"We continue to focus and attend to the concerns of the mayors urgently to ensure compliance with the public policy of Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi, to urgently address the development of reconstruction works in Puerto Rico," Laboy said.
For more information about progress in the FEMA-funded recovery programs, visit www.recovery.pr.
