The director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), Manuel A. Laboy Rivera, highlighted that during the second quarter of 2021, the entity managed to implement initiatives along with other government agencies to streamline recovery processes, eliminate bureaucratic processes, as well as support the start of major infrastructure projects and complete reconstruction works with funds obligated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
"During the last quarter from April to June we continued teamwork between the sub-recipients and other government agencies. As a result of these efforts, we achieved the implementation of the Reconstruction Work Fund of $750 million, changes to Title 7 of COR3's internal policies on disbursement processes and cash handling, which streamline the procedures for Reimbursement Requests (RFR) and Requests for Advances (RFA) and increased the amount of disbursements to subrecipients," Laboy said in a missive.
He added that "we achieved the first disbursement for the construction of the Central Laboratory in Caguas, of the Aqueducts and Sewerage Authority, one of the projects required by FEMA under the Federal Accelerated Grant Strategy (FAASt). In addition, we supported the start of multiple reconstruction works of the Port Authority and in municipalities."
Recently, FEMA reported that it exceeded the 8,000 projects approved to address the damage caused by the passage of Hurricane Maria and they have allocated nearly $25.6 billion for the development of various projects. One of the last most significant obligations was made in June for the amount of $93 million for the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co. (Pridco) to rebuild some 159 properties in 41 municipalities.
To date, approximately $4.7 billion have been disbursed from FEMA's Public Assistance program and over 300 permanent works have been completed in buildings, parks, roads, and basic services by municipalities, government agencies, and non-profit organizations.
"There is still much work to be done to complete the majority of the reconstruction works so that our people can enjoy a resilient infrastructure that allows the progress of Puerto Ricans. At COR3, we continue to strengthen our team and join forces with other government agencies to offer alternatives that make project execution feasible. We have shown that the changes we are implementing are and will continue to work," Laboy asserted.
For more information on the progress of FEMA-funded recovery programs, visit www.recovery.pr.
