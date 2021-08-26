In order to offer effective tools for subrecipients to maximize resources in the reconstruction process of Puerto Rico, the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), carried out a series of orientations on the management of funds under the sections 428 and 406 of the Public Assistance program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
COR3 Executive Director Manuel Laboy said that "we are at an important moment in which agencies, municipalities, and non-profit organizations are developing new reconstruction works, and there are alternatives that allow them adapt these projects according to the needs of the community and the market. Complying with the commitment of Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi, the COR3 team guided the leadership of these sectors on how they can maximize the use of these federal funds by coupling them to social realities, but complying with the regulations and laws applicable at the state level and federal."
Projects required under section 428 of the federal statute known as the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act (Stafford Act), which enables alternative procedures for reconstruction projects under the FEMA Public Assistance program, allows to restore facilities to return to the state they were in before the impact of the natural disaster, or have the opportunity to execute a permanent work that would be an improved project, alternative or a combination of projects.
For example, in a community where a ball park was affected by the lash of Hurricane Maria, the sub-container has the opportunity to convert it into a soccer field, since the practice of this sport is in greater demand among that municipality's youth.
Laboy mentioned that, likewise, the subrecipient can use surplus funds from a 428 project in other of their projects obligated under that same section of the FEMA Public Assistance program.
As part of the orientation, section 428 was compared with section 406 of the Stafford Act, which corresponds to the traditional Public Assistance program and provides funds to return the damaged facility to its function and capacity before the disaster, but tempering the infrastructure to the current codes and standards.
Pierluisi, who participated in the event, said that "heads of agencies, mayors and administrators of non-profit institutions are key to achieving the reconstruction of Puerto Rico. During my administration, the priority is to speed up the reconstruction process and these guidelines are essential to maximize resources and invest in cost-effective projects for our people."
Also present were State Secretary-designate Omar Marrero; the Assistant Secretary for Municipal Affairs, Javier Carrasquillo, and the Federal Coordinator for Disaster Recovery for Puerto Rico, José G. Baquero Tirado.
"FEMA's commitment to the recovery of Puerto Rico goes beyond allocating funds. The technical assistance that our team provides to municipalities, government agencies and non-profit entities is key to achieving a sustainable recovery. This is the foundation on which together we will rebuild our island," Baquero stated.
To learn more about the disaster recovery process in Puerto Rico, visit www.recovery.pr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.