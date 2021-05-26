Manuel Laboy —executive director of the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3)— announced the publication of the request from the Fund for Reconstruction Work (FRW), so that in in this first phase, interested municipalities can apply for the loan through the Puerto Rico Disaster Recovery Solution (PR-DRS) system.
Laboy recalled that last April, COR3 and the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym) presented the guidelines for the FRW and began a process to guide interested parties on how to request the loan.
"Now, we published the initial phase of the application so that the municipalities can begin the application process, while we resume the workshops on June 1 and 3 in order to address the questions that arise related to this application process for the revolving fund, which totals $750 million. In the second stage that we will announce soon, government agencies will be able to request access to the FRW," Laboy explained in a missive.
Through the FRW, the subrecipients will be able to develop permanent category projects under the Public Assistance and Risk Mitigation Grant programs provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Upon completion of the project, the subrecipient must repay the advance money from the FRW with reimbursements received from FEMA, insurance proceeds, or any other funds from the applicant.
"After an orientation effort and individual meetings with our mayors on the different stages of the application process under the FRW guidelines, they, as well as their finance directors, are trained to formally start the application process through the platform. This way, our municipal executives can obtain capital to develop and build permanent works for their municipalities. From the AAFAF, we will be supporting COR3 to guarantee the proper use of these funds," said AAFAF Executive Director Omar Marrero.
Laboy stated that as part of the orientation provided to municipal officials, COR3's staff recently met with the personnel that manages technical issues for the reconstruction projects in the municipalities of Bayamón and Caguas, in order to introduce them to the changes that will be implemented soon in regard to the entity's reimbursement and advance request processes, as well as FRW-related affairs.
Bayamón Mayor Ramón Luis rivera affirmed that this development "is good news for all the municipalities of Puerto Rico, as these funds give us the opportunity to start projects and mitigation works that communities have been waiting for a long time. . They also help us accelerate the mitigation projects necessary to face the hurricane season. In the case of Bayamón, for example, access to these resources allows us to carry out cleaning and maintenance works on the Bayamón River to avoid possible floods due to the possibility of an atmospheric phenomenon."
Likewise, Caguas Mayor William E. Miranda affirmed that the FRW is an "excellent" tool that, in conjunction with other strategies implemented from the municipal government, will contribute to its recovery.
"Although municipalities are already receiving funding allocations from FEMA and CDBG-DR, these programs operate under the reimbursement mechanism. That is, first the municipalities have to carry out the works and then then claim the money. Certainly, not all have sufficient liquidity to operate in this way. Our finance and engineering staff were trained by AAFAF officials on the access, use and other rules that will apply to the FRW and we are ready to begin our application process," Miranda said.
Laboy informed that the FRW will be active until June 30, 2025.
"The accessibility of this fund to municipalities and eventually to government agencies will give a boost to recovery works in Puerto Rico. Thus, we comply with the public policy of Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi, to offer various tools that promote these works that are so necessary for the socioeconomic development of our people," he added.
Municipal officials interested in participating in the guidance on the application process can register through the PR-DRS Help Desk email, helpdesk@recovery.pr, or call 1-800-685-6022 to confirm their participation. After registering, they will receive by email the link and the steps to follow to connect to the web platform.
