Combate Beach Resort is preparing to reopen its doors on July 1, providing cozy, safe and healthy accommodation in keeping with the new standards following the COVID-19 emergency.
Tourism as it was known before the emergency has changed.
New technologies and better health education and awareness have raised the minimum expectations of cleanliness, sanitation, and personal protection that customers expect from all vacation accommodations. The Combate Beach Resort management team believes that these changes represent a competitive advantage for small, regulated, and quality-tested guesthouses.
Xavier A. Ramírez, general manager and co-owner of the Cabo Rojo-based hotel, announced that management will make an annual investment of $60,000 to add social distancing and other health precautions for guests and employees.
"We have carefully examined and adjusted all processes, including cleaning and maintenance of rooms and public areas, and the use of the pool and restaurant, among others. We seek to become the ideal lodging for the Puerto Rican family," Ramírez said.
He added that Combate Beach Resort is an ecotourism hotel with more than 30 eco-friendly practices, and the administration added other biodegradable materials, aiming to reduce waste.
"We set ourselves the challenge of establishing the best possible protection standards, while maintaining our environmental commitment," he affirmed.
Tomás Ramírez, co-owner of the hotel and vice president of the Parador Owners Association, stated that this is a health issue that requires "the best possible standards."
"We are Puerto Rican families serving other families in the world; and we seek to offer our guests experiences and the service that we would recommend to our closest family and friends," he said.
