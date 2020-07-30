Coast Guard

>Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard

The Coast Guard set Port Condition FOUR Thursday for maritime ports in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the maritime port of San Juan, Puerto Rico following the passing of Tropical Storm Isaac.

During Port Condition FOUR, port facilities are open to all commercial vessel traffic. All mariners are advised to use caution due to floating debris and report any abnormalities to the Coast Guard.

All other sea ports in Puerto Rico remain closed under Port Condition ZULU until further notice, including:

Culebra

Fajardo

Ceiba

Vieques

Salinas

Guánica

Guayama

Guayanilla

Tallaboa

Yabucoa

Mayagüez

Arecibo

Coast Guard continues to conduct assessments working with the maritime industry to reopen these ports as soon as possible.

