The Coast Guard set Port Condition FOUR Thursday for maritime ports in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the maritime port of San Juan, Puerto Rico following the passing of Tropical Storm Isaac.
During Port Condition FOUR, port facilities are open to all commercial vessel traffic. All mariners are advised to use caution due to floating debris and report any abnormalities to the Coast Guard.
All other sea ports in Puerto Rico remain closed under Port Condition ZULU until further notice, including:
Culebra
Fajardo
Ceiba
Vieques
Salinas
Guánica
Guayama
Guayanilla
Tallaboa
Yabucoa
Mayagüez
Arecibo
Coast Guard continues to conduct assessments working with the maritime industry to reopen these ports as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.