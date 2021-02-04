In a Policy Memorandum to Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, the Center for a New Economy (CNE) is calling on the island's new governor to ensure that fighting the COVID-19 pandemic remains on the top of its "to do list."
According to Sergio Marxuach, CNE's policy director, "Puerto Rico is facing several simultaneous crises, one superimposed on top of the other. This situation demands a robust response from the government of Puerto Rico precisely when its capacity to execute is limited by bankruptcy, the politicization of public employment, years of austerity policies, and corruption. This conjunction of an overwhelming agenda and a lack of adequate human and financial resources requires that clear work priorities be established."
The CNE team believes that the new administration’s priorities should be:
1. the COVID-19 pandemic;
2. rebuilding the infrastructure damaged or destroyed by the hurricanes of 2017 and the earthquakes of 2020;
3. restructuring the central government debt;
4. addressing Puerto Rico’s unfinished agenda in Washington, D.C.; and
5. thinking about a strategy for endogenous economic growth in the medium and long term.
"The list above does not mean that these are the only important issues the new administration must address, but we do believe that it is urgent to address each of these five areas," Marxuach said.
Editor's note: Read more in The Weekly Journal's Feb. 10 issue.
