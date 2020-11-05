In order to ensure the efficient transformation of Puerto Rico's electricity system, Democratic Congressman Raúl Grijalva submitted to Congress a draft of a bill that seeks to establish a federal office on the island that aims to manage, plan, deliver, and conserve electricity.
Grijalva told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the damage caused by Hurricane María in 2017 and the 2020 earthquakes to Puerto Rico's electrical system make it necessary for energy to be treated as a priority.
"It is a priority not only for the economic development of Puerto Rico, but also to ensure the safety and life of Puerto Ricans," the congressman affirmed.
Given this, the House Committee on Natural Resources -chaired by Grijalva- presented the draft of the Climate Change Act for the Insular Zone with which Puerto Rico and other territories could benefit from a series of measures to mitigate the impact of climate change and have a better response to natural phenomena.
"The committee is working hard so that Puerto Rico can have the necessary assistance to achieve its energy transformation. The legislation seeks to establish an Office of Energy Policy and Programs to be in charge of renewable and alternative energy efforts and strategies, as well as seeking energy efficiency," Grijalva said.
Despite the fact that the Puerto Rico Energy Public Policy Act (Act 17 of 2019) promulgates the generation of 40% renewable energy by 2025, 60% by 2040 and 100% by 2050, the measure proposed by the congressman could help expedite the transformation. With just under five years to go until the first goal is reached, only 4% clean energy is produced.
Grijalva also mentioned that the transformation is only achieved by increasing investment in clean energy generation, so the proposed statute envisages some provisions to increase the funds assigned to Puerto Rico and guarantee the island's access to new subsidies that are being worked on in Congress.
Moreover, Margarita Varela-Rosa, advisor to the committee chaired by Grijalva, explained to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that, in addition to the creation of the energy office -which will be directed by the U.S. Department of Energy- and the provisions to increase financial support, they envision a Reimbursement Program for Efficient Appliances Energetic to reduce energy demand.
They also recommend the creation of a research grant program to monitor, collect, synthesize, analyze, and publish data on climate change in the territories, in addition to an exemption from the non-federal shared funding requirements associated with aid in case disaster relief and long-term recovery funds available.
"It is important that the government of Puerto Rico have access to additional programs that help it realize its transformation. This will undoubtedly help you develop comprehensive energy plans, expand renewable energy and efficiency, reduce and stabilize energy costs, and improve energy infrastructure," Varela added.
To achieve these goals, Varela emphasized that the Office of Energy Policy and Programs will receive additional resources to those that have already been assigned to the government to rebuild the energy system. “We propose this office because it has proven to work in other jurisdictions. The proposals are specifically designed to ensure that the territories are prepared for the challenges posed by climate change," she stated.
FEMA recently approved nearly $9.5 billion in new appropriations to rebuild the island's electrical grid. These are independent of the $2 billion that was invested after Maria's passage and the nearly $2 billion that Congress allocated under the community Block Grant Disaster Relief program (CDBG-DR), which have not yet been disbursed.
Moreover, Javier Rúa Jovet, chief public policy officer of the Puerto Rico Solar Energy and Storage Association (SESA), believes that the measure proposed in Congress will have a direct impact on Puerto Rico's economic development and will allow a more efficient government response for future emergencies.
"The measure would allow progress on the energy issue that has lagged so much for the local government. The creation of the office that is envisioned in the project could be a federal coordination point for the various federal support programs that eventually flow to the island," Rúa said.
Finally, Varela mentioned that the government of Puerto Rico, as well as that of Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa, will have until November 13 to submit their respective recommendations for the possible statute.
"This is a priority for the next Congress," she stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.