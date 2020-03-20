In light of the health concerns surrounding the coronavirus epidemic, the U.S. Census Bureau has suspended door-to-door visits nationwide, including Puerto Rico, until April 1.
In a statement, the Census it is continuing to monitor the situation and following the guidelines of federal, state and health authorities.
"We are adjusting some operations with two key principles in mind: protecting the health and safety of our staff and the public, and fulfilling our statutory requirement to deliver the 2020 Census counts to the President on schedule," the entity said. [I]n support of guidance on what we can all do to help slow the spread of coronavirus, 2020 Census field operations will be suspended for two weeks until April 1, 2020."
As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, some 18,000 people bilingual in English and Spanish were temporarily hired in Puerto Rico to conduct the door-to-door visit.
In the meantime, the Census Bureau is calling on everyone to fill in their Census questionnaires by hand and then mailing the forms, or completing the questionnaire online.
