The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has allocated $5.87 million to the Puerto Rico government to help in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been spreading quickly around the world and the World Health Organization that is now a pandemic rather than an outbreak.
A pandemic is declared when a disease is prevalent or spreading in many countries at the same time.
Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González said she has been actively lobbying for Puerto Rico to receive the same “tools” as the states to fight coronavirus. “In all of my interventions, including with Vice President [Mike] Pence himself, I have advocated that these tools be extended to Puerto Rico, both financial resources such as those announced, and that screening tests be delivered to the island to carry out the work in an expedited way,” she said.
Pence has been tasked to lead the coronavirus effort at the federal government level.
Nationwide, the U.S. Health and Human Services Department (HHS) has channeled $560 million for states and local jurisdictions to the Centers for Disease Control to help fight the disease.
"State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. "CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress.”
On March 6, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020. The supplemental contains $8.3 billion government-wide, with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, territories, and tribes to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response, as well as develop tools and strategies, provide technical assistance and program support, as well as ensure ongoing communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners throughout the response.
