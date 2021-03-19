Puerto Rico Housing Secretary William Rodríguez Rodríguez announced the beginning of the construction of the Manuel Mediavilla Negrón III Home, a project of new and accessible housing in Humacao for the elderly.
The project is possible due to a contribution of $8.6 million of federal funds from the CDBG-DR Gap to Low Income Housing Tax Credits Program (LIHTC) at the total cost of $25.6 million.
"CDBG-DR funds provide development opportunities for diverse sectors and communities and today we show how they are already being directed to serve our elderly population. As more projects are developed that meet the need for a home for low or moderate income families, we will be available to assist in the provision of funds," Rodríguez said after participating in the laying of the first stone on Mar. 18.
The project design consists of 90 one-bedroom units in a six-story building, including an administration office, a communal activity area, indoor and outdoor gardens, a gym, a small cafeteria, a doctor's office, a terrace, laundry area, and bike storage facilities.
The project is designed according to the most current measures of energy conservation and resilience, and includes insulated walls, photovoltaic system, low water consumption accessories, Energy Star accessories, ceiling fans, household appliances, occupancy sensors in communal areas, solar water heaters and additional accessibility requirements as established in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
The Manuel Mediavilla Negrón II Home will also include broadband infrastructure —as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)— to reduce the digital divide in mixed-income communities.
Moreover, each unit will provide in its design for the installation of a high-efficiency wall-mounted air conditioner; and will feature stormproof windows, eco-friendly building materials and methods, as well as accessible design and cross ventilation. The landscape design will include native plants that require minimal watering and maintenance.
The Housing Finance Authority (AFV by its Spanish initials) is the managing entity of the LIHTC Program.
AFV Executive Director Bianca Fernández said that “the beginning of the construction of the Manuel Mediavilla Negrón II Home in Humacao means that elderly people are going to have a home. This project has been made possible by CDBG-DR funds. Count on the AFV to continue advancing the recovery in Puerto Rico and continue creating housing opportunities."
The development of the project conforms to a strategic plan of Humacao and is located a short distance from places of interest for the elderly. Its residents will be able to walk to carry out daily tasks such as medical visits, pharmacy, mail, supermarket, public transport, and recreational areas.
Meanwhile, Humacao Mayor Reinaldo Vargas said that "with the laying of the first stone of what will be the second phase of the Mediavilla project in Humacao, we will be offering our elderly population a safe housing alternative, where they will have suitable and modern facilities. For our municipal administration it is of utmost importance to meet the housing needs of citizens, especially the population of the golden age. I thank the Department of Housing for addressing this important matter, which we know it will be of great help."
“It fills us with joy to be here in my town of Humacao at the beginning of the second phase of the Manuel Mediavilla Home, which is expanding the housing offer for our elderly. I congratulate the Department of Housing for promoting projects with such a social impact on our citizens. I remember Don Marcelo's enthusiasm when the initial planning of this project began, because for him it was a priority that the elderly had a better quality of life," said Sen. Rosamar Trujillo Plumey, who represents the district of Humacao.
In the face of a greater need for rental housing inventory as a result of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the LIHTC Program will provide the required incentive to stimulate development and restore the current inventory with new, resilient, and affordable rental housing.
