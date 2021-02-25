The Department of Health with the Puerto Rico Hurricane Hub (PRHRH), a program of the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust (PRPHT); both ascribed to the Puerto Rico Trust for Science, Technology and Research (PRSTRT), announced the beginning of the second phase of the CASPER Project, which will take place from February 25 to February 28 of and will serve to continue the epidemiological studies on the evolution of the COVID-19 infection in Puerto Rico and all its regions.
Seroprevalence is the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in the general population to estimate the accumulated immunity in the population since the beginning of the pandemic. A positive serological test result indicates that the person was probably recently infected and could be pre-symptomatic, asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic infections in the population.
"This second phase will allow us to know the change in exposure and infection of the Puerto Rican population during the Christmas period until February. The initiative allows us to continue working on our COVID-19 prevention strategies", said Dr. Carlos Mellado, secretary of the Department of Health. He emphasized the importance of the participation of the communities, which are randomly selected throughout the island.
The study will be conducted through a modified Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) survey; 231 households will be randomly selected in each of the seven (7) regions of the Department of Health. The survey was designed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
During the first phase, a total of 1,834 blood samples were collected from 1,178 households. The initial estimate is that approximately 2.7% of the population was at some time exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Of all specimens with positive serological test (IgM and/or IgG), 67% were female. In addition, 1,158 interviews were completed.
"The CASPER surveys are characterized by being quick and cost-effective to the point of being able to obtain relevant information from the population, in a short time, in the event of a disaster or emergency”, said Leslie Maas Cortés, director of the Puerto Rico Hurricane Hub. "This historic effort will help the island develop prevention and public health promotion initiatives in our communities", she said.
The first phase of the CASPER Project provided important information on public preparedness for disasters, as well as the impact of the pandemic on mental health, the economy and the population's interest in getting vaccinated. According to the results of the first phase, interest in being vaccinated ranged from 45.8% to 60.0% by region, with an overall average of 55.0%.
"This new phase will allow us to see how the population's perception of the vaccine has changed, so that we can continue with our positive messages about vaccination, which is the only way to end the pandemic", said Dr. José F. Rodriguez Orengo, executive director of the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust.
Similarly, Dr. Diego E. Zavala, professor at the Ponce University of Health Sciences, and expert in this methodology, expressed his satisfaction that Puerto Rico is one of the few jurisdictions that has conducted the modified Casper survey, which includes the COVID-19 Seroprevalence study. "This study is an unprecedented effort to estimate the spread of the pandemic in Puerto Rico and it is not excluded that other editions of CASPER will be conducted on the island to continue evaluating the development of the pandemic", he said.
At the moment, the PRHRH is recruiting personnel to carry out this work, so those interested can send their resume to infoprhrh@prpht.org. A special call is being made to health workers and nurses who wish to participate, as it is necessary to complete interviews and obtain blood samples in more than 1,600 homes throughout Puerto Rico.
CASPER Project Logistics
• In each health region, 33 clusters of households will be selected, using Census blocks as the first sampling units.
• Within each cluster, seven households will be randomly selected and one randomly selected adult will be interviewed within the household using a pre-designed questionnaire.
• A blood sample will be collected from the selected adult to test for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus using established laboratory methods.
• Up to three residents, older than 11 years of age in the household (randomly, if the household size is greater than four), will be selected to collect blood samples.
• A total of 231 households will be selected using the CASPER methodology for a total of 1,617 households in the survey and a maximum of 6,468 blood samples collected (maximum of 4 samples per household).
• The municipalities that will not participate in the CASPER project are: Adjuntas, Arroyo, Comerio, Corozal, Jayuya, Juana Díaz, Lajas, Lares, Las Marías, Las Piedras, Loíza, Quebradillas and Rincón.
This initiative is sponsored by the Puerto Rico Department of Health through CARES Act funds and is comprised of a group of experts from different organizations such as: the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust, Puerto Rico Hurricane Hub, Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, Ponce Health Sciences University, Department of Health and the CDC, among others.
For more information on the CASPER Project go to: https://sites.google.com/view/casperpr/inicio. Those interested in working on the new phase of CASPER among public health professionals, field leaders and/or nurses can send their resume to infoprhrh@prpht.org.
