Carnival Cruise Line announced the cancellation of all Carnival Fascination itineraries from San Juan for 2020 and 2021, representing another blunder to Puerto Rico's tourism industry amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In an official statement, Carnival informed that the decision was made at a time when the cruise line is focused on returning its operations to U.S. markets. The cancellation also impacts itineraries from Barbados.
Now, the Fascination and Carnival Imagination vessels will go into a "long-term state of rest with no specific timeline identified for a return to operation," the company explained.
“We have used this pause in operations to think carefully about our fleet and to build a plan that gives our guests new choices and upgrades to current ship offerings,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.
In addition to canceling its itinerary from San Juan, Carnival announced the sale of Carnival Fantasy and Carnival Inspiration as part of the move to reduce its overall capacity and focus on upgraded cruises.
Moreover, Carnival Sensation will be relocated from Miami to Mobile, where it will take itineraries previously assigned to Fantasy and Fascination. Guests of these two ships will be relocated to the Sensation.
The Carnival Sunrise will be transferred from Port Everglades to PortMiami and will take on the itineraries previously assigned to the Sensation, providing a larger and improved ship for short itineraries. The Sunrise was upgraded with a $200 million investment that was completed in 2019.
Guests who booked 4- and 5-day itineraries at Sunrise from Port Everglades will automatically transfer to departures from PortMiami.
