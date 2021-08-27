The now traditional International Coastal Cleanup is approaching and the Scuba Dogs Society (SDS), the official coordinator of the event in Puerto Rico, is looking for people who wish to be certified as captains, as well as sponsors for the monumental operation to be held next Saturday, Sept. 18.
The executive director of the nonprofit, Ana Trujillo, explained that 96 coastal captains certified for past events confirmed their participation and today the process is opening to find new leaders who wish to be part of this important team.
More captains are needed to organize the volunteer groups that will clean and restore beaches, rivers and other bodies of water. The captains can select from the list of suggested places or register a new place whose cleaning they wish to coordinate, it does not necessarily have to be a body of water; it can be green areas near these.
Trujillo explained that since last year's cleanup, the number of places to be restored has been reduced due to the limitations still imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The same health and safety protocols that we successfully implemented during the International Coastal Cleanup last year will be used, as well as the Deep Cleanup carried out in April this year," she said.
Part of the protocol consists of creating small groups, whose members must be part of the same family nucleus, and wear a mask at all times. SDS will provide gloves and hand sanitizing products during the event. For the safety of the participants, a maximum of 30 people per coast will be used, and the Clean Swell mobile application of the Ocean Conservancy will be used to document and report the removed materials.
Who Can Be Captains and How to Register?
The executive director of SDS underscored the qualities that those who wish to be coast captains must have.
She explained that in addition to having a firm commitment to nature, they should enjoy organizing and leading groups of people who volunteer for the effort. Their role is essential to implement the international cleaning protocol in the body of water that corresponds to lead and, in addition, ensure compliance with the protocol for COVID-19. Once they are registered, the captains receive training, certification, cleaning and hygiene materials, event shirt, cap, as well as logistical support from the organization.
A special invitation is made to people 14 years of age and older, who — supported by their parents and teachers — can become captains. Up to 20 hours of the Green Contact program or community service will be certified. There is also an exhortation to municipalities and government agencies to join this event in compliance with Act 329 of 2003.
Captains registration will be open until Wednesday, September 1 at www.scubadogssociety.org.
Once the recruitment is completed, the list of coasts that have captains will be announced through the media and on the SDS social networks, to then start the registration of volunteers who will attend on Sept. 18 to the designated locations for the operation throughout Puerto Rico.
Moreover, Trujillo stressed the always pressing need to have financial resources to give continuity to this and other research, education, rehabilitation and dissemination projects that SDS heads, together with multiple allied organizations.
Individuals and entities wishing to protect Puerto Rico's precious natural resources can contribute with their monetary donations, as well as cleaning materials, gloves, and hand sanitizer. Donations can be made through PayPal and ATH mobile / ScubaDogsSociety.
To join SDS's efforts as a sponsor, call 787-464-4246, said the organization's administrator, Silmarie Sánchez.
About the International Coastal Cleanup
The Ocean Conservancy began the International Coastal Cleanup in 1986 in Texas and each year it has more than 900,000 volunteers around the planet. Scuba Dogs Society joined the initiative in 2003; Since then, it has held 18 editions. In 2004, the Scuba Dogs Society became the coordinator of the Puerto Rico event, where, together with its allies, they have managed to make the island stand out among the top 20 with the highest number of volunteers.
The International Coastal Cleanup is also an occasion to educate and document the extent of contamination in bodies of water. Each participant collects information on the type of waste removed, the quantity, composition, origin and areas of greatest accumulation in marine and aquatic ecosystems.
