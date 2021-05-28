The T-Mobile District announced a job fair with aims to hire hundreds of workers in the entertainment and hospitality industries for its multiple concepts, such as restaurants, the concert hall, and other attractions.
The job fair will be held in the central plaza of the T-Mobile District on Wednesday, June 2, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The District is located in 250 Convention Blvd, San Juan, neighboring the Puerto Rico Convention Center.
In addition to living the multisensory experience of the space, attendees will find various stations with the positions available in the entertainment center's concepts. Interested workers will need to present their resume and photo ID and will have the opportunity to complete the job application.
Some of the available positions call for chefs, cooks, runners, dishwashers, bartenders, tour guides, security staff, cleaning personnel, among others.
Vacancies are at Aloft San Juan, USA Parking, Toro Verde Urban Park, Caribbean Cinemas, and the Coca-Cola Music Hall; and in the following restaurants: Barullo Taberna Española, La Central by Mario Pagán, Dulcinea, Denko, Pudge's Pizza, Sazón Cocina Criolla , Lupe Reyes, La Burguesía and Verbena.
Visitor parking will be free on the Magenta Lot with ticket validation at the job fair registration table.
