Brad Dean, the CEO of Discover Puerto Rico -the island's Destination Marketing Organization (DMO)-, has been appointed as the new vice chair of the United States Travel and Tourism Advisory Board (TTAB), for a two-year period.
This Board advises the U.S. secretary of Commerce on government policies and programs affecting the United States' travel and tourism industry, offers advice on current and emerging affairs, and provides a forum to discuss solutions to industry-related issues.
Dean has been a part of the TTAB since 2014, before the DMO was established on the island. Dean's new obligations would not affect his role as the head of Discover Puerto Rico.
The TTAB is comprised of 23 members, all designated by the U.S. secretary of Commerce. These members represent companies and organizations within the industry. To view the full list of Board members, visit the TTAB's official website here.
