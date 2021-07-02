Boston Scientific, a medical innovation company, presents for the third consecutive year the program aimed at undergraduate university students, Advancing your Professional Career Program from August 2 to 6.
The virtual program with a limited capacity of 60 students will abound in topics of interest and trends such as emotional intelligence, assertive communication, ethics in social networks, how to handle difficult situations, effective time management, teamwork, and how to project yourself for a job interview and prepare summaries.
Under this program, Boston Scientific prepares Puerto Rican talent for the challenges of the workplace by encouraging them to stay in Puerto Rico after finishing their university studies. Interested students should send an email to bscdorcommunications@bsci.com along with their name, email, phone number, evidence of being a university student, answer the questions “Why do you want to participate in the program?”, and “what do you study and why?”.
The selected workshops are based on a need identified by the universities themselves.
"At the job fairs, we realized that there was a lot of talent that excelled academically but when they went to the interview they did not reflect what was projected in their resume," said Sandra Martínez, Staffing Specialist at Boston Scientific. Those skills -that together with education are necessary to be an excellent professional- are just as important and relevant because it is about behavior with other professionals that are often left aside.
This year, Advancing your Professional Career Program collaborates with Puerto Rican companies Project Management Partners and Up Turn Co. This program is virtually through Zoom and free of cost to any active undergraduate university student. All applicants will go through an admission process where they will be notified by phone and/or email that they were admitted and will be given a personality analysis at the beginning of the program, DISC. The DISC seeks that students can identify their strengths and weaknesses to help them improve professionally and personally.
“We believe that in Puerto Rico we have a lot of talent. This program seeks for university students to receive the necessary tools to become competitive professionals when they enter the world of work," said Aleck de Jesús in charge of Training & Development at Boston Scientific Dorado
To learn more about Advancing your Professional Career Program you can visit the Boston Scientific Dorado Facebook page, @bscdorado on Instagram or Boston Scientific Dorado on LinkedIn.
