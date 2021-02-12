After completing the evaluation process and in compliance with the public policy outlined in Act No. 26-2017, the Committee for the Evaluation and Disposal of Real Estate Assets (CEBDI, Spanish acronym) authorized the Department of Transportation and Public Works to dispose of the campus through sale and purchase. declared disused school Espinosa Kuilan in Dorado in favor of Foundation # 4, Inc., incorporated by Puerto Rican Major League Baseball receiver Yadier Molina.
"We are very excited about the proposal that our Puerto Rican star Yadier Molina presented to CEDBI to acquire the elementary school that he is located in the neighborhood where he grew up," said Omar J. Marrero, Executive Director of the Fiscal Agency Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF, Spanish acronym), and President of the Committee for the Evaluation and Disposal of Real Estate.
"From the CEDBI our priority has been to identify the best use of real estate that are not used by the State in order to bring more resources to the public treasury and encourage that the properties are used for activities that promote common welfare and social development and economic of our communities. Once again, our Golden Glove winner took the ball out of the park by proposing to turn the former school into a community center focused on sports," he added.
The agreed price of the Espinosa Kuilan school campus is one hundred and seventy thousand dollars ($170,000.00), which corresponds to its fair value in the market, considering its location and current condition, with all its defects, as provided by Act No. 26-2017 .
Molina's proposal is to acquire by sale the old Espinosa Kuilan School in Dorado to establish a system that allows developing players with the highest abilities and skills in this sport. He also intends to do social work from baseball, as well as to create new opportunities for self-improvement, leadership, security and self-esteem for children and young people from 5 to 18 years old who will benefit from the initiative.
The foundation, which has more than 12 years of experience in training players through workshops, clinics and trainings, considers in its proposal to establish as part of its facilities an indoor batting box, a gym, a baseball box, indoor launch mounds, and rooms for workshops and seminars.
(0) comments
