The Latest on U.N. climate summit COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland:
GLASGOW, Scotland — The prime minister of Barbados has told world leaders that failing to act urgently on climate change will be a “death sentence” for people in island nations like hers.
Mia Amor Mottley told leaders at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow that nations facing the biggest threat from global warming fear the gathering will not achieve its goals.
She said that “both ambition and, regrettably, some of the needed faces at Glasgow are not present.” The leaders of China, Russia and Turkey are among those who have not come to the summit.
Mottley told leaders they must “try harder,” saying vulnerable countries needed trillions of dollars, not the billions so far committed, to adapt to climate change and green their economies.
She said “simply put: When will leaders lead?”
___
GLASGOW, Scotland — Kenyan climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti made an impassioned appeal to world leaders to “open your hearts” to those already feeling the effects of global warming.
Speaking Monday at the ceremonial opening of the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Wathuti said drought in her home country means many are going without food.
“As I sit comfortably here in this conference center in Glasgow, over 2 million of my fellow Kenyans are facing climate-related starvation,” she said. “In this past year, both of our rainy seasons have failed, and scientists say that it may be another 12 months before the waters return again.”
Wathuti urged leaders to take the necessary action to tackle climate change.
“The decisions you make here will help determine whether children will have food and water,” she said.
