Ahead of Labor Day next Monday, September 7, all banks in Puerto Rico announced that they will remain closed and return to their regular schedules Tuesday, September 8.
Banco Popular
Popular announced that all its branches will remain closed and will resume operations the following day.
In the case of Renta Diaria of Popular Auto, all offices will offer services until noon, except for the Renta Diaria office in Isla Verde, Carolina, which will offer services in its regular schedule of 8:00 a.m. yo 5:00 p.m.
The banking institution stated that its clients have a variety of services available for them to perform transactions without visiting a branch. As per usual, clients can do transactions, check balanced in any of the entity's 600 ATMs island-wide, free of charge for clients with deposit accounts in Popular.
To issue deposits in cash or checks without filling papers, clients have the option of Depósito Fácil (Easy Deposit), available in more than 260 Popular ATMs. To deposit checks from a mobile device, clients can use the Depósito Fácil Móvil service through the Mi Banco Móvil app.
For additional services, clients can call TeleBanco Popular at (787) 724-3650. The automated customer service is available 24/7, while customer service representatives of Banca Teléfonica will be working from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.popular.com.
Oriental
Oriental informed that its branches and service centers will remain closed.
The digital services of Banca Online through www.orientalbank.com and Banca Móvil through Oriental's app will be available all day, as well as the automated voice system to access balances, issue payments, transfer money between accounts and verify transactions and paid checks, among other services.
Clients can call (787) 622-6800 with accounts made in Oriental and (787) 766-4999 with accounts made in the former Scotiabank.
In addition, clients with accounts originated in Oriental can perform several actions through their mobile devices: deposit checks through FOTOdepósito and avoid lines; send money to any account in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland through People Pay, and retrieve cash from the ATM without using their credit cards with Cardless Cash.
