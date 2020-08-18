The Puerto Rico Bankers Association (PRBA) called on citizens to fulfill their duty to respond to the 2020 Census. The PRBA is emphasizing the importance of citizens being able to complete the process as soon as possible, as this is in everyone’s interest.
The data collected is crucial for the distribution of federal funds in the areas of education, hospitals, roads, public works and other essential programs.
“We join the efforts of several local organizations to guide citizens on their obligation to complete the census. A low share of Puerto Rican residents have been reported and this could result in a million-dollar loss of federal funds for our communities. There’s still time to complete it. This is an easy and fast process, and the information provided by citizens is protected,” said Zoimé Álvarez Rubio, executive vice president of the PRBA.
She added that the “PRBA and its member banks join the ‘Census Day’ initiative to be held this Thursday, Aug. 20 in order to urge citizens to complete the form.”
By order of the U.S. Constitution, every 10 years a population census is conducted to count all those living in the United States and its territories. This count is used to determine how more than $675 billion in federal funds, grants and support to states, territories and communities will be distributed each year.
The 2020 Census form can be completed online, by phone or by mail. It can be answered in Spanish or English, among other languages. For information on the different ways to respond, go to https://2020census.gov/es/ways-to-respond.html.
