ASM Global, and the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority launched the “Ready Pal Choli” orientation campaign, which explains the protection, disinfection and health protocols that will prevail in the José M. Agrelot Coliseum, known as the Choliseo or Choli, after it was announced that this venue will be allowed to reopen.
The campaign creatively explains the “VenueShield” preparation protocols, which have been implemented to ensure the safety of thousands of fans who annually visit the Choli.
ASM Global -a leading global company in the management and administration of stadiums, amphitheaters, convention facilities and multipurpose facilities- has developed “VenueShield,” a preparation program adhering to strict safety, hygiene and prevention protocols that have been successfully implemented in more than 325 properties worldwide.
“In Puerto Rico we wanted to develop the orientation campaign with great creativity through music. We are a people full of rhythm and energy, elements that we use as an anchor to carry this message of education and guidance,” said Jorge Pérez, Regional Manager of ASM Global.
As explained, the campaign includes a musical composition by Maestro Cucco Peña, and integrates a renowned group of artists from various musical genres, including Gilberto Santa Rosa, Ana Isabelle, Hiram Abrante, Ektor Rivera, Didi Romero, and Jason Calderón.
In addition to the “Ready Pal Choli” song in the campaign, the artists present all the preparatory steps that the company has taken to operate in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, illustrating in a simple way the entry requirements, use of masks and hand sanitizer, as well as the use of sanitary facilities and consumption of food and beverages during the visit to the Choli. For this, the campaign has explanatory videos, outdoor billboards, television and radio advertisements and informative content, which will be available on the Choli’s web portal, as well as on multiple social media platforms.
During the 14 months since the closure of the Coliseum, property of the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority, structural improvements have been carried out in all areas, as well as in the parking lots with a multimillion-dollar investment to update the property in view of its eventual reopening.
“We are very excited about this reopening campaign, which offers a clear orientation to our visitors so that they return to the Choli to enjoy healthy entertainment with confidence, always observing the distancing and safety protocols. Opening the doors of the Coliseum will contribute to the recovery of our economy and hundreds of jobs that are directly and indirectly associated with the world of entertainment and events,” added Mariela Vallines, executive director of the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority.
The first confirmed event is the Gilberto Santa Rosa concert, whose date will be announced shortly, as well as others that are currently being negotiated to add to the Coliseum’s calendar. “We have prepared with great commitment and responsibility for this new stage. We welcome our employees, producers of events, concerts and other activities to together give back to the Coliseum of Puerto Rico the energy that has always highlighted it as one of the most important arenas in this hemisphere. We are ‘Ready Pal Choli,’” Pérez affirmed.
