Omar Marrero, the executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym), announced the beginning of the request process for municipalities to receive federal allocations under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Under the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, $1.55 billion were allocated for Puerto Rico's 78 municipalities and will be distributed in two installments by the U.S. Treasury Treasury. Of this amount, the municipalities considered “Non-Entitlement Units” will have access to roughly $124 million.
"Starting today, these municipalities can submit the documentation required by the federal government so that we can transfer the first payment of this assigned amount. The second payment will be made during 2022, as instructed by the U.S. Department of the Treasury," Marrero said in a missive.
Marrero explained that municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants are responsible for managing the funds directly with the Treasury Department, while the rest of the municipalities will do so through the central government, and the AAFAF will be in charge of this task.
"Starting this week, we will be convening the 51 municipalities or the Non-Entitlement Units to work hand in hand with us and can request the allocations through ARPA, which amount to $124 million. The AAFAF team will offer the necessary training for our municipal executives to obtain these funds and continue working for their communities and mitigating the negative impact caused by the pandemic," the official stated.
As part of the guidance that will be offered to municipal executives and their finance directors, everything related to the genesis of the program, the distinction of funds, eligibility, application and disbursement processes, and compliance requirements and audit.
According to Executive Order 2021-034 signed by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, the Distribution Supervision Committee of the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) will be in charge of authorizing and supervising the disbursement of said funds and, in turn, ensuring compliance with the standards established in the aforementioned Strategic Plan and the ARPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.