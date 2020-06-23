The Ángel Ramos Foundation Science and Visitors Center will resume public visits on June 24 at 9:00 a.m. at 3:00 p.m., following the sanitary measures suggested by the Centers for disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the government of Puerto Rico, in relation to the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency.
“The Arecibo Observatory Science and Visitors Center is the only Center in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean focused on space, atmospheric, and planetary sciences. Our mission is to educate on the sciences practiced at the Observatory while promoting the choice of these careers at the university level. The COVID-19 pandemic, far from discouraging us, inspired us to reinvent ourselves and continue with the effort to continue educating our island," said Abniel Machín, executive director of the Science and Visitors Center.
"With these measures in place and with great motivation to continue our mission, we are pleased to announce that we will finally be opening our doors to the public," he added.
To minimize the risk of infection, the Science and Visitors Center will be taking the following measures: visits will be exclusively by reservation, which can be made here; all persons 5 years or older must bring and wear a mask at all times; hand sanitizer use and physical distance will be enforced, and the temperature of each person will be taken at the entrance. If a person has a temperature of 100.4 F (38 C) or more, neither they nor the group they came with may enter.
“The Center was closed 91 days to guarantee the safety of our employees and visitors. The investigations and observations made by scientists using the Radio Telescope were not affected in their entirety during the temporary closure and were carried out as usual," Abniel Machín reported.
For more information, call (787) 878-2612, ext. 346 or 312. The Arecibo Observatory also has social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
