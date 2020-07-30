The Puerto Rico Aqueducts and Sewer Authority (Prasa) reported this morning that three gates at the Carraízo dam were opened due to heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.
“As part of our emergency procedure through Isaias’ passage through Puerto Rico, the floodgates no. 3,4 and 8 were opened to monitor runoff received from rains and manage the lake level,” the public corporation explained through social media.
Until a few days ago, Prasa clients who were served by this reservoir had been undergoing a water rationing plan due to low levels caused by a recent drought.
At 5 a.m. today, Carrazío had reflected an increase of 0.22 meters of water and was at the “observation” level.
