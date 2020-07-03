A 4.9 earthquake was reported in the southwestern region of the island, as informed by the Puerto Rico Seismic Network. The seism occurred at 9:54 a.m. and had a depth of two kilometers.
There is no tsunami watch, advisory or warning for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The maximum intensity, of IV, was registered in Mayagüez.
"It is very likely that in the Lajas area we can have an intensity of V or perhaps even more. You have to see the damage registered or reported," said the director of the Seismic Network, Víctor Huérfano, in an interview with WKAQ.
The Seismic Network has reported six tremors today.
Residents in municipalities like Arecibo, Añasco, San Juan, Guayanilla, Aguas Buenas, Vega Alta, Bayamón, Ponce, Barceloneta, Dorado, and Orocovis claimed to have felt the incident.
Since June 28, there hadn't been reports of a seism with a magnitude greater than 4. When comparing that one to the seism experienced today, Huérfano said, "in terms of size and energy released, they are similar."
"This one moves a little to the west a few kilometers. That is why the appreciation of the event is greater in Lajas," he added.
The seismic sequence began on December 28, with the strongest reported on January 6 —magnitude of 5.8—and January 7, with a magnitude of 6.4.
