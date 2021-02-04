Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea reported the publication of Internal Revenue Circular Letter 21-02, with the eligibility requirements and procedures for claiming the American Opportunity Tax Credit for tax years 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Recent amendments to Federal Act P.L. 114-113, will again provide relief through reimbursement of part of the expenses incurred and paid in university studies. Those incurred from taxable year 2018 and subsequent years may also be claimed.
"The federal government amended the provisions of Section 25A (i) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, to extend the benefits of the American Opportunity Credit permanently to residents of Puerto Rico. This refundable credit was applicable until 2017 and, after completing certain requirements of the Treasury Department, we were able to sign a Credit Distribution Plan on December 14, 2020, so that eligible students can claim it again, even retroactively, in the Income Tax Return for the year 2020," the secretary said in a missive.
A student eligible to claim the Refundable Credit can be the taxpayer, their spouse or a dependent, with a valid identification and who at the beginning of the taxable year has not completed their first four years of university studies at an accredited postsecondary institution.
"For purposes of the Refundable Credit, the expenses for tuition, fees and materials, including books and equipment required by the institution, paid by or on behalf of the student will be considered eligible expenses," Parés Alicea stated.
He added that the amount of eligible expenses per taxable year may not exceed $4,000 per student, while the maximum amount of the Refundable Credit will not exceed $1,000 per student and per taxable year. Eligible expenses will be reduced based on other aid received for any educational assistance or reimbursement, such as scholarships.
"Retroactive credits for tax years 2018 and 2019 can only be claimed in the 2020 return, using the schedules that will be specified each year, as applicable," he said.
To opt for the Refundable Credit, individuals must electronically submit as evidence in the 2020 return, the official certification issued by the eligible educational institution on behalf of the eligible student; a Criminal Record Certificate from the Puerto Rico Police and, to claim eligible expenses for the purchase of materials (including supplies, books, and notebooks); a schedule detailing the expenses of materials with purchase receipts, and a copy of the medical record of the academic institution in which it is indicated that they are required.
This evidence must be included for each taxable year that is claimed in the 2020 return.
"In the event that a Credit is granted based on incorrect or fraudulent information, the Department will assess and collect the amount erroneously granted as a deficiency, including applicable interest, surcharges and penalties, according to the Internal Revenue Code. That taxpayer may not claim this relief for a period of ten taxable years," the secretary warned.
For more details about the American Opportunity Credit, access the Internal Revenue Circular Letter No. 21-02 available on the Department's website, www.hacienda.pr.gov, Publications section, Internal Revenue Area.
