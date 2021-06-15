Aguadilla Mayor Julio Roldán, joined his peers from Trujillo Alto and Isabela and signed Municipal Executive Order 21, which declares a state of emergency due to the lack of electricity and as a consequence of LUMA Energy's "inaction" in establishing an action plan for the recovery and stability of the electric power system in the northwestern municipality.

"We have decided to decree a municipal state of emergency given the number of communities and families that have been without the service for days. Communities such as Los Corazones, Cuesta Vieja and the Pupo Jiménez sector that have been without electricity for too many days," Roldán said.

The mayor stated that “LUMA Energy has been in office for a week, but has been preparing for a year to assume the responsibilities of the electrical system, so they are supposed to have immediate work and action plans to solve unforeseen events like these." In reality, LUMA has been in charge of Puerto Rico's energy transmission and distribution since June 1 because of a public-private partnership.

In the evening of June 10, the Monacillo substation burst into flames, leaving hundreds of thousands of clients without power for several hours, at least. Since LUMA's takeover, people have taken to social media to denounce long waits to receive service, glitches in the company's app, difficulty with customer service, among other issues. Meanwhile, some business leaders and officials, such as Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, have urged the public to "be patient" as the company works to fix the island's decades-long energy infrastructure problems.

With the executive order, the municipal administration of Aguadilla will be able, either under contract or auction, to help repair the electric service in the communities in a time not exceeding three hours from the notification.

It also provides that they can purchase supplies or services immediately, related to the emergency, as long as a written record of the facts or circumstances of the emergency for which the auction is not held is provided.

The Municipal Code of Puerto Rico allows the mayor to promulgate states of emergency by executive order to carry out all the steps and tasks necessary to normalize or restore the electric power system, as well as the facilities for the supply of water and wastewater.