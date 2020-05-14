Given the urgency of implementing effective contact tracing to counteract COVID-19 on the island, the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust (PRSTRT) and its Puerto Rico Public Health Trust (PRPHT) program announced its alliance with several municipalities with the creation of the Municipal Contact Tracing and Assistance System, which will allow the identification of areas of contagion and the behavior of the virus in patients.
"The importance of contact tracing in this pandemic is a vital approach to activate effective protocols and execute accurate actions," said Lucy Crespo, CEO of the PRSTRT. "From the PRPHT we have activated our alliances with multiple sectors with the scientific and technological knowledge of our resources to take a leading role in contact tracking in the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic," she explained.
The Municipal Contact Tracking and Assistance System is a partnership with municipal epidemiologists to implement epidemiological and social research, applied to clinical research and the development of information analysis methodology. This project will lead to the development of surveillance systems, data analysis for subsequent public health recommendations to reduce the factors of contagion.
The participating municipalities are Villalba, Yauco, Orocovis, and Guayanilla. More municipalities will soon be joining the project in order to impact more communities at risk.
The PRPHT will continue to expand contact tracking efforts including a project based on "bluetooth" technology to expand its reach to more towns on the island.
For more information on the services and collaborations, you can access the website www.paralasaludpublica.org or write to info@prpht.org
