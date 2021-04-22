This Day of Planet Earth, the Puerto Rican architecture and interior design firm, Álvarez-Díaz & Villalón® (AD&V®), calls on local restaurants to join the initiative of '¡Sin Sorbeto Por Favor!' (No Plastic Straws, Please!).
According to studies, approximately 500 million straws are used daily in the United States. Unfortunately, these straws end up in oceans or landfills. Plastic straws are not biodegradable and very difficult to recycle. These are often consumed by marine animals, causing them serious harm and putting their lives in danger. If we don't make a positive change to avoid this damage, experts estimate that by 2050 there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish.
'No Plastic Straws, Please!' aims to educate local people and businesses about the great damage that straws do to the environment. Currently, the AD&V® central office is located on the second level of the annex building to the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino, which has the double distinction of being the first hotel in the Caribbean and the first Sheraton brand hotel at the same level. worldwide in obtaining LEED certification.
In addition to the hotel, some of the businesses close to our firm that have joined this initiative are the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority (PRCDA), T-Mobile District, Casino Metro, Metropol, Barullo Taberna Española, Lupe Reyes, and Texas de Brazil .
"One of the reasons we chose to move our headquarters to the new HUB near the Sheraton Hotel is because we share with Marriott the mission of implementing sustainability values in the work we do to help create a better quality of life for all," said Ricardo Álvarez-Díaz, co-founder of AD&V®.
"As part of our values as a company, we are committed to taking action to improve our community and our planet. This campaign helps us do our part and work for a common good," added Cristina Villalón, co-founder and general director of AD&V®.
AD&V® is carrying out this message through promotional materials placed on the table tents of affiliated businesses where the consumer can find information about the campaign. The promotional materials have a QR code that customers can enter with their mobile device to a web page where information about the initiative and its importance can be found.
The website also includes a list of businesses affiliated with the initiative and a map with their location. Additionally, the campaign is being promoted through the AD&V® social networks (@advfirm) so that the general public can follow the initiative.
"Our goal with this initiative is to educate and inspire the public to order their drinks with 'No Plastic Straws, Please!,' in order to generate conversation and promote a positive impact on the environment," said Monique Lugo, president of AD&V®.
On Earth Day 2021, AD&V® invites everyone to join the 'No Plastic Straws, Please!' initiative. "If we all do our part to stop the use of plastic straws and commit to taking this important step for the future of our ecosystem," the company stated in a missive.
