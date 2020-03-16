With the world in alarm mode over the coronavirus pandemic, many parents are interested in how to speak to their young children about what is happening in their local communities as well as the rest of the world. With Puerto Rico under a lockdown and curfew, many parents want to talk to their children in a truthful, calm and entertaining way.
The Puerto Rico Public Health Trust (PRPHT), was given the task of developing the “Achú” Activity Book, to educate children about the new coronavirus COVID-19. The book was created with the idea of raising awareness in children, in a simple and fun way, of the world’s reality in relation to this disease, which is already considered a global pandemic, and nobody is exempt from it.
"We must protect our children since they can be great carriers of the virus and we must prevent the possibility of contagion." explained Dr. José Rodríguez Orengo, acting director of the PRPHT. “Our interest is that parents, caregivers and educators help us to carry this message to children and the general population so that they understand what is happening in the world in relation to COVID-19 and the importance of taking preventive measures." he assured.
Similarly, an activity called “Avoiding the Spread of Germs” was created, ideal for children to do with their parents in these moments of tranquility and social isolation recommended to prevent further spread.
"We are facing an unknown epidemic and we must be responsible to ourselves and others, particularly the elderly and immunocompromised people." Rodríguez said.
The “Achú” activity book and the “Germenes y Escarcha” activity were developed by a group of public health professionals who work at the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust.
Both publications are available on www.paralasaludpublica.org. Download the Achú Activity Book here: https://prsciencetrust.org/libro-achu.
Meanwhile, National Public Radio (NPR) has developed its own original comic book in English to teach kids about the coronavirus. Parents, teachers and librarians around the mainland U.S. have been using the comic book as a teaching tool for several weeks now.
To download and print the comic book, go to NPR's Goats and Soda section. You can also log on to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PYrKYfOBa4p-azI5z_46KJMbi1FSmL_Y/view. Directions on how to fold the comic book correctly can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ixqr9e3wCxI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.