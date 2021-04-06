AccuWeather, a meteorological services company, reported its projections for the 2021 hurricane season: up to 20 storms and between seven and 10 cyclones.
The company noted that while 2021 will be an above-normal year for cyclonic activity in the Atlantic, it will not be as extreme as the latter part of 2020.
In the 2020 hurricane season —the most active in history— there were 30 named storm; 13 of these were hurricanes and six of these were major. It was also a record because the United States suffered 12 direct hits, three more than in 1916, which used to be the most intense documented hurricane season in the nation's history, according to AccuWeather.
In its report, the private company points to a study by Brian McNoldy, from the University of Miami (UM), on the period 1991-2020, which establishes that a "normal" season is one with 14 storms, of which seven become hurricanes and three of these reach categories 3 to 5 on the Saffir Simpson scale.
Dan Kottlowski, Expert Senior Meteorologist at AccuWeather, stated that current indications point to a new season above normal and that may translate into high impact-storms in the United States.
Among the factors that the AccuWeather team has taken into account for its forecasts are the climatic fluctuations in the Pacific known as El Niño and La Niña, which produce temperature changes in that ocean.
The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will result in 16 to 20 named storms, including seven to ten hurricanes.
Of the storms that are projected to reach hurricane strength, three to five are projected to become major hurricanes (Category 3 onward and with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or more).
