AARP Puerto Rico selected the ACOMER PR organization as the winner of the AARP Community Challenge 2021 Program on the island, which grants funds for quick-action physical projects that help improve communities in the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico.
This is the fourth year of the program on the island where 11 proposals were received, out of a total of 3,563 applications received throughout the United States. This initiative is part of AARP's Livable Communities program, which aims to make communities ideal places with sustainable development, access and activity for everyone, regardless of age.
"With the objective of promoting multigenerational social integration, the productivity of the elderly in the communities, improving health and food security in response to recent natural disasters and the pandemic, AARP-PR and ACOMER PR launch this collaborative project beginning with the development of five community gardens in the municipalities of Loíza, Camuy, Orocovis, Ponce, and Las Marías," said José R. Acarón, state director of AARP-PR.
Likewise, he elaborated on the benefits of the creation and management of community gardens, emphasizing “that older people combat social isolation, increase their physical activity and improve their diet, as well as contributing to their economic situation by incurring less food expenses, and income could also be generated by selling agricultural products."
José Domingo Soto, executive director of ACOMER PR, highlighted that “in the face of the new world we live in and virtual reality, community gardens also promote the interaction of all generations, facilitating dialogue and transgenerational teaching, which is so necessary to maintain the knowledge and culture in each community alive."
He explained that each garden is designed by and for the residents of the communities, adapted to their realities and needs. "In each community center, educational and training services on emergency management, food safety and the use of technology will be offered especially for the community's older adults, who have an important mentoring role," Domingo added.
Moreover, both Acarón and Soto Rivera highlighted that, for the creation and maintenance of community gardens, ACOMER PR will have the assistance and participation of the Agricultural Extension Service program of the University of Puerto Rico - Mayagüez Campus, which will provide a series of workshops and supervise agricultural techniques.
"This relationship between agricultural agents, community leaders and ACOMER PR will be maintained for the course of one year until the communities have the knowledge and skills to maintain their own gardens," Soto said.
Acarón also explained that the initiative in 2021 approved 244 projects, for a total of $3.2 million in grants awarded through the AARP Community Challenge program, to community organizations in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands with aims to achieve the following objectives:
- Increase civic work with tangible and innovative projects
- Create vibrant public places
- Offer a wide variety of transportation and connectivity options
- Support the availability of a variety of housing
- Demonstrate the tangible value of "Smart Cities"
- Support local pandemic-related recovery efforts
- Promote a diversity and inclusion approach
"In recent years, we have seen tangible results in local communities with which we collaborate, achieving infrastructure improvements that promote the participation and social integration of all generations," Acarón said.
In the first place, the Sila María Calderón Foundation contributing to the project for women's entrepreneurship and development. Second, the San Patricio Community Coalition (CoSPI) in Guaynabo, which installed LED lights on the San Patricio Avenue after Hurricane Maria with funds through this initiative, which promotes safety and community life. In 2020, it contributed to the Community Art and Renovation project of the Autonomous Municipality of Ponce, helping to integrate and motivate the community through the renovation of common areas and promoting artistic expression through murals and crafts.
