The coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of people to live under lockdown for weeks at a time. God willing, Puerto Rico’s two-week lockdown and curfew will not be extended—and our lives and economy will soon start moving again.
However, as we enter the second week of this new reality, here a few of my favorite things to help you get through these trying times.
Many news outlets have written plenty about their recommendations for streaming content via Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu.
My own favorites include “The Night Manager” on Amazon Prime, loosely based on a John le Carré novel. Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie are both delicious in their roles. For le Carré fans, there’s also his classes “The Spy Who Came in From the Cold,” also on Amazon Prime. Other titles available to rent are “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” with a stellar cast that includes Gary Oldman and Colin Firth; “A Most Wanted Man” with Phillip Seymour Hoffman; and “The Little Drummer Girl” with Diane Keaton.
I also found some good exercise videos on Amazon Prime: yoga for beginners, step aerobics and the like. Coupled with our elliptical machine in a spare bedroom, I have found the time to move my body while in lockdown.
On Netflix, I have succumbed to TV shows that I never watched while they were on air: “The Tudor” starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers; “Madmen” with John Hamm; and the classic “The Twilight Zone,” created by Rod Serling.
“I cannot live without books…” — Thomas Jefferson
Now let’s get to the really fun part. As a bibliophile, I am constantly reading books, often two or three at the same time. Here are some of my recommendations:
Just finished: “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummings. Read what all the brouhaha is about and decide for yourself.
What I am reading now: “Nicholas and Alexandra” by Robert K. Massie. This classic on the last of the Romanovs is a more personal account of those turbulent times in Russia than other books I have read on the last czar and his family. Last year I read “The Romanovs 1613-1918” by Simon Sebag Montefiore, so Massie’s work is a great complement to that tome.
“Tudor: The Family Story” by Leanda De Lisle. I have read plenty about King Henry VIII and his fascinating reign, but I never really understood the details of the War of the Roses. This fun history book fills in the gaps of my knowledge in that regard while refreshing my memory on Henry and this six wives.
Next up on my reading list: “How to Hide an Empire, A History of the Greater United States,” by Daniel Immerwahr. The work narrates the history of the United States’ colonial empire that includes Puerto Rico, the Philippines, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam. I can’t wait to get started.
“Americana, A 400-Year History of American Capitalism” by Bhu Srinivasan. Another fun history book, with an economic focus. Highly recommended by The Economist news magazine.
"The Plague" by Albert Camus. No need to extol this work by the Nobel prize-winning author.
Beyond Books: I have started coloring again, like a little girl. Who knew that adult coloring books could be so fun and relaxing?
I took organ, piano and guitar lessons as a child. The guitar did not stick with me, but the organ and piano did. I have dusted off my old electronic keyboard and started playing again, to the surprise of my husband. I read that playing an instrument and reading music are good activities for your brain, so this is an added bonus.
I am learning to play the Spanish card game, Brisca, thanks to my husband. He has the upper hand, since he has been playing since he was a kid. Hence, he almost always wins. Other favorites include Scrabble and chess, which I have not really played since college.
During these challenging times, it's important to keep your mind (and body) active beyond streaming content online.
