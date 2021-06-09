While the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) decried a budget cut of $94 million in its fiscal year (FY) 2021-2022 budget, the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) reminded university officials that the institution has received $246 million in federal CARES Act and other COVID-19 pandemic funds, which is an opportunity to enact needed reforms under the UPR’s Certified Fiscal Plan.
On Tuesday, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi assigned $94 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to UPR to offset the budget cut.
“The 2021 UPR Fiscal Plan includes prudent measures to supplement revenues through non-tuition measures (e.g., monetizing intellectual property, increasing revenue from services), which serve to limit the need to increase tuition.
“The 2021 UPR Fiscal Plan also includes considerations to limit the impact of tuition increases on students with demonstrated financial need (e.g., increasing scholarship expenditures, capping tuition below the maximum Pell Grant). Finally, expenditure reductions are calibrated to prevent the loss of teaching staff and researchers; savings are achieved through non-personnel cuts as much as possible and faculty are not subject to the same benefit reductions and attrition as non-faculty personnel,” states the UPR’s 66-page Certified Fiscal Plan.
For example, there are several “revenue enhancing measures” called for in UPR’s Certified Fiscal Plan. These include “reasonable increases in both undergraduate and graduate tuition to move UPR more in line with the tuition receipts generated by its mainland peers without putting accessibility for low-income students at risk. The plan also requires changes to the University’s tuition exemption policy.
“These initiatives are expected to ramp up from $90 to $127 million in additional revenue a year between FY2021 and FY2026… Concurrently, offsets, such as increasing the University’s needs-based scholarship expenditures, are put in place to ensure tuition-related measures do not impact the ability of students with demonstrated financial need to afford a UPR education. Even after implementation of these measures UPR will still be the most affordable higher education option on the Island and among the most affordable universities in the United States,” according to UPR’s Certified Fiscal Plan.
Although UPR has made progress on implementing needed measures, much more needs to be done, according to the FOMB. “For example, UPR has not implemented graduate tuition measures or pension reform, and the implementation reports suggest that UPR is behind schedule on capturing the milestones required as part of the administrative transformation process.”
UPR President Jorge Haddock has decried a $94 million budget cut “imposed” by the FOMB and warned that it will have “adverse effects” on the university system, puts at risk new federal funds and delays the institution’s “transformation.”
According to Haddock, “the FOMB does not understand that the UPR does not operate as a government agency due to its internal procedures and governance bodies with decision-making authority. Determinations are not made unilaterally. As in many organizations, especially academia, these processes require time and resources.”’
He called the budget cut “too aggressive” and “too accelerated.” The UPR has received budget cuts totaling over $300 million in the fast few years, he indicated. Regardless, Haddock said, “we implemented 76 percent of the measures set forth in the Fiscal Plan with empathy and sensitivity; no closure of premises, or dismissals of employees.
On the cutback in the midst of the pandemic, Haddock said the FOMB “leaves the university without money for important measures: $40 million to capitalize the Retirement System, one of our priorities as an administration; $10 million to address the mitigation of the impact of the pandemic; $20 million to carry out the indispensable and obligatory pairing of federal funds; $20 million to cover the liquidity of the Emergency Reserve fund; and $4 million, to support the revision of the classification and remuneration plan for our non-teaching employees.”
