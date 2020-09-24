With less than one week left before the U.S. Census Bureau finishes its 2020 Census survey process, a spokesperson for the federal entity informed that nearly 100 percent of Puerto Rico residents have already filled out the decennial document.
Adelina Reynoso Acosta explained to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that 99.1 percent of residents islandwide—including the municipal islands of Vieques and Culebra—have completed the 2020 Census through the various methods available: by themselves via internet, phone, or mail; or through a Census surveyor.
While Puerto Rico is among the U.S. jurisdictions with the lowest self-response rates, with 34.4 percent, it is tied with Kansas and Indiana for sixth place among the top 10 states and territories with the highest overall response rates. In total, 96.6 percent of the population has been enumerated at a national level.
“We are working hard so that in the next six days we reach that 100 percent that we desperately need,” Reynoso stated.
The elevated response rate in Puerto Rico has been drastic. Just last month, another spokesperson told your correspondent that only 32 percent of residents had completed the federal survey. Reynoso attributed the considerable improvement to the Bureau’s workers and extensive campaigning, as well as help from collaborators, which include businesses, nonprofits, churches, schools, municipal administrations, shopping malls, volunteers, associations, among others.
For example, THE WEEKLY JOURNAL reported today that Bella Group, an auto dealer, established a station in its premises so its customers would complete the 2020 Census. According to Acosta, the federal entity has over 800 collaborators in Puerto Rico who are helping the Bureau reach residents and educate them on the different alternatives to respond the survey.
“There are many collaborators that are still alight with the blaze of the 2020 Census, trying to—in the last six days—capture all remaining homes,” she said. In addition, the Bureau has also conducted operations to count homeless people in Puerto Rico, including last night, which Acosta said have been “very successful.”
Moreover, she acknowledged that eased COVID-19 restrictions have contributed to the noticeable increase in the island’s response rate. For most of the pandemic, since the coronavirus was detected in mid-March, the local government has issued consecutive executive orders that forced business closures, imposed a curfew, and several lockdowns. Now that a considerable number of these restrictions were lifted with Executive Order 2020-066, Bureau employees and collaborators have been able to carry out their mission with more efficiency.
“We have more available people. We have employees even in supermarkets and malls… So, without a doubt, having lifted restrictions has helped us increase that percentage, and we are now at 99.1 percent,” Acosta underscored.
After September 30, the Bureau will hold a post-enumeration survey, conducted independently, to measure the 2020 Census’ quality; that is, how many surveys were filled out successfully, how many were not counted, and how many were counted by error. “There is still work to do. In addition, the Census Bureau has an enormous number of surveys, such as the Puerto Rico Community Survey, which is also being held on the island. So, the work doesn’t end, but the decennial Census does in six days, so we still have six days to reach all homes that haven’t completed the survey,” the spokesperson added.
Acosta also reminded civilians that, as part of the federal entity’s quality control, they may receive at least one follow-up visit from Census surveyors to ensure that the information provided is accurate and updated.
“We urge people to answer, to talk with that enumerator and to provided them with the solicited information; don’t worry about duplicates, because we have a system that crosses out duplicity,” she explained.
As previously reported by your correspondent, completing the 2020 Census is a critical step to ensure that Puerto Rico gets enough federal funding in the future, as well as to track migration, among other benefits. To complete the 2020 Census, visit 2020census.gov. For information about nationwide response rates, visit https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates/nrfu.html.
