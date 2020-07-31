The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) informed that 91 percent of its clients has electric energy services at 6:30 a.m.
This, after the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias left nearly 30 percent of the utility's clients without power.
AEE INFORMA - Continúa el restablecimiento del servicio a los clientes. A las 6:30 a.m. el 91% de los clientes con servicio. Personal técnico trabaja en el restablecimiento del mismo. CC1 pic.twitter.com/gnNQ7jkUbs— Autoridad de Energía Eléctrica (@AEEONLINE) July 31, 2020
Prepa Executive Director José Ortiz said yesterday, July 30, that service would be recovered for most clients between then and today, July 31. However, he warned that a small fraction of clients would have to wait longer due to complications caused by the storm.
Ángel Figueroa Jaramillo - president of the Irrigation & Electrical Workers Union (Utier by its Spanish acronym) - informed that most clients without service were located in the municipalities of Caguas, Mayagüez, Ponce, and San Juan.
"Mayagüez is the area that has been most affected by flooding. Flooding does more damage in the areas with underground sectors, such as the urban area of Mayagüez. There, you have to work hard to recover the service," he said in an interview with NotiCentro (Channel 4).
