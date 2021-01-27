NEW YORK – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has obligated $76.6 million to Puerto Rico for costs related to the COVID-19 vaccine mission.
The award provides $76,656,000 in federal funding to the Puerto Rico Department of Health to reimburse costs associated with emergency protective measures taken by the territory to store, handle, transport, distribute and administer vaccines to reduce the spread the of the virus.
The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic created an immediate threat to the health and safety of the general public requiring emergency response and protective measures throughout Puerto Rico. In response, Puerto Rico will use contracting support for the emergency protective measures to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the general public within Puerto Rico, in order to reduce or eliminate the spread of the virus.
Grants for emergency protective measures are funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which reimburses communities for actions taken in the immediate response and during recovery from a disaster. Eligible applicants include states, federally recognized tribal governments, U.S. territories, local governments and certain private non-profit organizations.
