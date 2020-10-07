The Puerto Rico Seismic Network (PRSN) reported that a 5.17-magnitude earthquake impacted the St. Croix Platform at 2:24 p.m., sending seismic waves to Puerto Rico.
According to meteorologist Ada Monzón, the seismic waves were felt predominantly in the Eastern region of the island. The PRSN clarified that no tsunami warning, advisory, or watch is in effect for Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands.
Yesterday, multiple earthquakes were documented for the Southwestern region of Puerto Rico, an area that received a series of strong seisms earlier this year that devastated structures and forced residents of those municipalities to seek shelter. The strongest of these natural phenomena reported on October 6 had a 4.05-magnitude, while the region suffered a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on January 29, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey.
Social media users in Puerto Rico were quick to comment on where they felt the shockwaves, including Fajardo, Bayamón, San Juan, Carolina, Ceiba, Canóvanas, and others.
