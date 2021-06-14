SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 5.0 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of the Dominican Republic on Monday.
The quake occurred at a depth of 54 miles (87 kilometers) and was felt in the Dominican Republic and parts of Puerto Rico.
No injuries or damage were reported.
