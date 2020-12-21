The government of Puerto Rico received today 47,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna and expects to receive a new shipment of 21,400 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech to continue vaccinating the population by phases.
The information was confirmed to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL by General José Juan Reyes of the National Guard, who provided an update on the processes that are being carried out in parallel in order to immunize a large number of citizens to suppress the COVID-19 virus on the island. For this to happen, 70 percent or more of the population must be vaccinated.
In this way, the plan for the vaccination process continues to be executed as established. For now, the National Guard is working on the distribution process to begin the use and administration of Moderna's vaccines.
"Some 47,500 vaccines are already being distributed to medical organizations in this effort. We continue with the vaccination effort of what is group 1A, specifically all health professionals. Last week we were working with hospitals, IPA's groups, 330 Centers, CDT (Diagnosis and Treatment Center), and health professionals in hospitals," Reyes said.
However, now a double effort ensues. These 47,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine are aimed at health professionals who are not in hospitals. “So, we are going to focus on four regional centers. We have said that the National Guard was going to open roughly 11 regional vaccination centers. So we are counting on the support of the College of Surgeons and medical schools for this effort," he added.
“We already have 20,000 (Moderna vaccines) here at Fort Buchanan. We have 10,000 distributed to the University of Medicine in Ponce, we have 10,000 distributed to the University of Medicine at the HURRA Hospital in Bayamón and we have 7,500 distributed to the De Diego Research Foundation, in San Juan," he said.
Regarding the 21,400 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Reyes said the shipment is expected to arrive this Wednesday. “We are going to make a second distribution because the first one was made last week. We will once again be distributing between Wednesday and Thursday to the 65 main hospitals in Puerto Rico. Clinicas 330, CDT and IPA'S group," he said.
Reyes explained that the first regional vaccination center will be located in the Pedrín Zorrilla Coliseum in San Juan and is expected to be ready by Wednesday. Subsequently, regional vaccination centers will be open in Caguas, Ponce, and Arecibo, he added.
"The only setback (which we have had at the moment) is that not all the thinners arrived. Last week, 30,225 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrived; 29,775 were distributed. There were about 450 doses of Pfizer vaccines that were not distributed because diluents did not arrive. When the diluents did not arrive, we could not distribute. So we leave it in the refrigerators and hope that with the delivery of 21,400 the diluents will also arrive," Reyes stated.
He underscored that the deliveries of the doses of the vaccine will be made weekly and fluctuating. "In four weeks, this same delivery has to be repeated because it is the second dose for people who are going to be vaccinated with this first week. But that fourth week is also going to have another distribution of another 22,000."
With the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on the market, which should be submitted in January to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for authorization for emergency use, Reyes hopes that the immunization process on the island will be speeded up in order to quickly vaccinate 70 percent of the population. "I understand that we can meet that expectation for the summer," he stressed.
New Refrigerators Arrive
Moreover, Reyes reported that a new refrigerator arrives today to continue storing the vaccines, which must be functional to operate on Wednesday. Another four medium-sized refrigerators are also arriving, each with a capacity to store 36,000 doses of vaccine. While four other small refrigerators would be used to transport up to 9,000 doses of vaccine each.
“We made a big purchase. We received a partial delivery. Today we are receiving another partial delivery. I can tell you that another large freezer is arriving today and a large freezer gives you the capacity to store 300,000 doses of Pfizer and about 250,000 of Moderna. Obviously you can't mix them,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.