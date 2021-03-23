The mayor of Mayagüez, José Guillermo Rodríguez, reported that $42.5 million in CDBG-DR funds were approved to revitalize the western municipality's urban center.
Both Mayagüez and San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, will receive the allocation of $42.5 million with aims to foster economic recovery in areas surrounding the University of Puerto Rico campuses in these municipalities.
For Mayor Rodríguez, the multimillion-dollar investment that will be made for the revitalization of the urban area of Mayagüez will also allow students, teachers and others campus staff to return to safe and economically developed areas in their study and work center.
Since the 1990s, when Rodríguez took office, he has been advocating for the so-called 'Sultan of the Caribbean' to receive an economic injection that would allow him to revitalize and strengthen the offer of the urban center, including the UPR - Mayagüez Campus (RUM) area, which is transited daily by a population of over 15,000 citizens, including students, teachers and employees.
