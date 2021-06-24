The Puerto Rico Seismic Network reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake near Sabana Grande.
There is no tsunami warning.
The earthquake had a depth of 17 kilometers, about 10 miles.
Residents from both the southwestern region and some sectors of the Metropolitan area reported feeling the seism. The southwestern region has been afflicted with seismic activities since late 2019, reaching its peak with a devastating earthquake in January 2020 that left many seeking shelter.
Thursday has been an active day for this weather phenomenon, with the Seismic Network reporting five earthquakes in the southwestern region. The latest 4.3 tremor was the strongest reported today so far.
