The Puerto Rico Housing Department announced the Notice of Funds Availability (NOFA) for the Whole Community Resilience Planning Program (WCRP), an initiative that seeks to develop plans alongside communities to prepare them to face future disasters.
With a budget of $37.5 million, the WCRP is part of the Action Plan for natural disaster recovery subsidized by CDBG-DR funds.
The undersecretary of the CDBG-DR program, Maretzie Díaz Sánchez, said that "with this notice, we formalize the commitment agreed with our communities so that, with the assistance provided, they are responsible for developing their resilience plans to be better prepared for future events."
"Entities responding to this notice may request financial assistance to support high-risk communities in the process of producing plans that support community-identified goals and define projects that can be implemented to increase their resilience in the future," she added.
Foundation for Puerto Rico (FPR), the nonprofit that oversees the program, will promote the creation of plans that contribute to more sustainable community planning in order to promote economic development and increase the capacity for recovery and resilience in the communities.
These plans can be used to request funds necessary to carry out your proposals, both for CDBG-DR funds and CDBG-MIT funds, as well as for other federal and state funds.
FPR President Annie Mayol said that the program represents "a significant multisectoral collaborative effort and seeks to provide the necessary resources to develop plans whose benefits will allow communities to develop the capacity for self-management that adapts to their needs."
Grants may not exceed $ 500,000 per community. This amount will be distributed in $ 200,000 for the creation of the plans and up to a maximum of additional $ 300,000 for the hiring of the necessary professional resources. However, the same organization or municipality may request assistance to work with multiple communities.
The applicant must demonstrate that they have the financial resources to guarantee the development of the plans, as well as the capacity, skill, ability and other operational resources necessary to carry out the work or provide the required services.
Nonprofits, eligible non-governmental organizations, and municipalities may request the NOFA as representatives or spokespersons of their respective communities through an application proposal that complies with the WCRP's established requirements and guidelines. The documents needed to apply are available at www.cdbg-dr.pr.gov.
This Friday, June 18, the WCRP NOFA Pre-Application Conference will be held. For more information and details to participate, write to WCRP@vivienda.pr.gov.
To guarantee equal opportunities, the Program provides reasonable accommodation by providing communication materials and tools to people with functional diversity, accessibility problems, or who require more information about the Program, who can communicate through various channels: access the call center (1-833-234-2324); write to infoCDBG@vivienda.pr.gov; visit the website www.cdbg-dr.pr.gov, or send correspondence to the following postal address: PO Box 21365 San Juan PR 00928-1365. If you have questions or comments, you can contact the FPR WCRP Program team at wcrp@foundationpr.org.
