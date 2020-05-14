Under the Coronavirus Aids, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Puerto Rico's public and private schools will receive funding so they may prevent, prepare for, and respond to the effects of COVID-19.
The federal funds were assigned by the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) with a fixed sum for each state and territory.
According to the information that has been published on the USDE website for Puerto Rico's elementary and secondary schools, $349,113,105 have been allocated. Of these, $314,201,795 must be distributed to local educational agencies, including private schools.
Schools that offer classes from kindergarten to 12th grade can request those funds, regardless if they're public or private institutions.
To request the funds, follow these steps:
1. Complete the Notice of Intent, which has a deadline of May 22, 2020. This Notice of Intent was sent to private schools via email by the Association of Private Education or the Consortium Catholic Schools PR.
2. Send an email to CARES nonpublic@de.pr.gov with the following documents: Basic Education Registry Certification issued by the P.R. Department of State (PRDS); "Good Standing" Certificate of Compliance of the PRDS, and the socioeconomic study for 2019-2020.
3. The P.R. Department of Education will send a webinar.
4. Complete an Inquiry Form.
Wanda G. Miranda, president of WM GLOBAL LLC, said that many federal funds allocated to Puerto Rico are lost because they often go by unsolicited.
"That is why we call on private schools to apply for these federal funds,"Miranda added.
