The executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym), Omar J. Marrero, reported that the Assistance Program for the Diagnostic Centers of Puerto Rico (CDT, Spanish initials) of $23 million was established, destined for expenses eligible for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The allocation, from the CARES Act funds, was announced by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, who allocated 75 million for hospitals and other health centers so that they can acquire equipment, make temporary improvements, and issue payments for assumed risks, among other emergency-related expenses.
"With these funds, CDTs will be able to cover eligible expenses such as medications, professional services, payroll and incentive pay for first responders. This way, we continue to do justice to our health professionals, providing the necessary tools to those who fight daily against the pandemic," Marrero explained.
According to the guidelines established under the program, CDTs that operate 24 hours a day will receive an allocation of up to $300,000, while CDTs that operate less than 24 hours a day will receive up to $175,000.
Marrero explained that the CDTs that request these funds will have to meet the following requirements: possess a valid license as CDT in Puerto Rico and operate under the definition of CDT based on regulation 6044 of the Department of Health; have incurred or have planned to incur expenses related to COVID-19; submit the complete application, which includes acceptance of terms and conditions, and eligible expenses that have not been and will not be covered by other programs.
Moreover, Marrero reported the extension of the Telemedicine Program until the CARES Act funds become effective, allowing the continuation of the provision of primary and specialized health care services through technology.
This extension will also allow the Department of Health to consider new proposals and telemedicine programs to strengthen and expand these projects in Puerto Rico and continue to contribute to reducing the risk of transmission of COVID-19 for health care personnel and patients. This program seeks to impact around 864 people per month.
For requests, write to crfCDTs@aafaf.pr.gov. In addition, those interested or applicants can download the guides for both programs on the AAFAF website through aafaf.pr.gov.
