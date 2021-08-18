The U.S. Census Bureau revealed more details of Puerto Rico’s official population trends in the 2020 Decennial Census, which showcased that all of Puerto Rico’s 78 municipalities experienced population declines.
Compared to the 2010 Census, the 2020 Census results indicate that in percentage terms, all municipalities reflected losses of their local populations, with percentage changes ranging from -0.1 percent to 29.0 percent. The municipalities with the greatest losses were Guánica, with 29 percent; Maricao with 24 percent, Loíza with 21 percent, and Yabucoa with 20 percent.
By contrast, the municipalities with the lowest population losses were Rincón with -0.1 percent, Culebra with 1 percent, and Naranjito and Barranquitas with nearly 4 percent.
In the metropolitan area, San Juan’s population narrowed from 395,326 to 342,259 (-13.4%) during the 10 year period; while Guaynabo dropped in this regard from 97,924 to 89,780 (-8.3%); Carolina from 176,762 to 154,815 (-12.4%); Bayamón from 208,116 to 185,187 (-11%); Cataño from 28,140 to 23,155 (-17.7%); and Trujillo Alto from 74,842 to 67,740 (-9.5%). Moreover, Dorado’s population declined from 38,165 to 35,879, or -6%. All in all, 74 municipalities - representing 95 percent - reflected a reduction in their local populations of at least 5% in the past decade.
In addition, the population 18 years of age or older in Puerto Rico changed between the decennial censuses. The 2010 Census revealed that this demographic consisted of 2,822,494 residents, while the 2020 Census reported 2,724,903. This means that, islandwide, this demographic dropped by 97,591 people or -3.5%. Meanwhile, 24 municipalities reflected an increase in this population group, which fluctuated between 0.1% and 9.2%.
The remaining 54 municipalities reflected population reductions of this demographic from -0.1% to -21.3%. The biggest population reductions occurred in Guánica (21%), Maricao (17%), Mayagüez (13%), Loíza (12%), and Yabucoa and Yauco with 10%.
Regarding housing units, the results published at the Puerto Rico level showcased 1,598,159 housing units. Of these, 1,598,159 were occupied and 257,625 were vacant.
Importance of Data for Decision Makers
“Broadly speaking, population changes in municipalities range from slight or moderate reductions to drastic reductions, with population losses of 10% or more, in most municipalities, in a single decade. The new publication of the 2020 Census results begins to specify changes that have occurred during the past decade. The data, in turn, gives way to the beginning of a number of possible analyses and comparisons that should be considered in the socioeconomic decision-making of Puerto Rico, its regions, and within the municipalities,” said Alberto Velázquez Estrada, Statistical Projects manager at the Puerto Rico Statistics Institute.
The published data is related to the information necessary to begin the work of electoral redistribution in the jurisdictions of the states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico. These contain a bit more detail compared to the total population data released last April.
The data includes the total population, by characteristics of race and Hispanic origin at the level of states, municipalities, by age - 18 years or older - and for more specific geographic areas such as census tracts, among others. The results are effective as of April 1, 2020, which is the reference date of the Decennial Census. As part of the Red State Data Center of the U.S. Census Bureau in Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Statistics Institute presented various initial findings from the 2020 Census results.
As the leading entity of the State Data Center (CDC) of Puerto Rico, the Statistics Institute manages the SDC portal, which contains the main statistical reports and publications of the U.S. Census Bureau on Puerto Rico. The Puerto Rico SDC portal can be accessed at censo.estadisticas.pr.
